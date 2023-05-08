Hudock Inc. Purchases 10,817 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 325.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,528. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

