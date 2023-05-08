Hudock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.16. 1,758,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,069. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.