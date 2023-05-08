Hudock Inc. Sells 296 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 354,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,771. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

