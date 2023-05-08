Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on May 19th

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.24. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.85) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

