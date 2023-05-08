Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,439,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,943,262. The company has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

