Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mattel by 55.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,556,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,428,000 after buying an additional 913,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,658,000 after purchasing an additional 783,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 676,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after purchasing an additional 425,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 441,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

