Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after buying an additional 434,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after buying an additional 401,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after buying an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.00. 226,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,266. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.94.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,408 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

