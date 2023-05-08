Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 602,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $54.49. 643,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.