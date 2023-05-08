Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

