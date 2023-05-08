Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Energizer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Energizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Energizer by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.80. 664,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.