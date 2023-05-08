Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %
META traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.30. 5,567,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,834,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92.
In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
