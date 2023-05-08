Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

AVGO traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $627.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $261.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

