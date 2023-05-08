i-80 Gold (IAU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect i-80 Gold to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$15.81 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 214.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Price Performance

TSE IAU opened at C$3.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$853.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

i-80 Gold Company Profile

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of i-80 Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.