Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Position Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.66% of Inari Medical worth $22,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after purchasing an additional 858,266 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Inari Medical by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after acquiring an additional 356,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NARI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.79. 39,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,552. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

