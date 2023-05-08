Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.81.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.17.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,812,000 after buying an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,324,000 after buying an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,865,000 after buying an additional 2,962,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
