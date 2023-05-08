Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,812,000 after buying an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,324,000 after buying an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,865,000 after buying an additional 2,962,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

