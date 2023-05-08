Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks Purchases 3,000 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.8 %

IBTX traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 160,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.46%.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after acquiring an additional 57,283 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,734,000 after acquiring an additional 108,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after acquiring an additional 302,174 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

