Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.84. 191,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 65,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.25.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

