Insider Buying: Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Acquires 479,909 Shares of Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 479,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,749.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,738,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,745.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Kinnate Biopharma stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.22. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $15.86.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 1,956.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNTE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

