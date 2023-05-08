Insider Buying: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Skinner acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $12,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at $96,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

PEBO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,165. The firm has a market cap of $697.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,660,000 after buying an additional 96,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 81,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

