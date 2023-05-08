Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Buys 14,366 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 14,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $13,647.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,560.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Stock Down 2.3 %

STRR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 359,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Star Equity Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.