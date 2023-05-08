Insider Buying: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Acquires 3,900 Shares of Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,900 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $107,077.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amy Shih-Hua Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,650 shares of Whitestone REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $35,295.50.

Whitestone REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 267,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,691. The firm has a market cap of $423.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.