Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $3,939,000.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kavitark Ram Shriram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 11,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

