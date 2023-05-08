Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $138.07. 2,190,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,698. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

