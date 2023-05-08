Insider Selling: Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CFO Sells 49,330 Shares of Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.98. 140,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.79. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $58.15.
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
