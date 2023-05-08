Insider Selling: Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CFO Sells 9,343 Shares of Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,846,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 310.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 342,289 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 419,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 273,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 2,574.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,726,000 after acquiring an additional 164,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.