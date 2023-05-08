Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells 88,838 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $737,355.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $546,569.58.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $904,223.46.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14.

Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. 3,842,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

