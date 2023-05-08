Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells 998 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $112,025.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,145.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

World Acceptance Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.57. 77,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 17.03. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $172.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About World Acceptance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

