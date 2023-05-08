Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,210,031. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

