Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.74. 106,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,899. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

