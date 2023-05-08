Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires 1,312 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

