Interactive Financial Advisors Buys 4,708 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.85% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWRE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWRE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

