Interactive Financial Advisors Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 1.6% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $111.76. 362,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

