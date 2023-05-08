Interactive Financial Advisors Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 838.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after buying an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940,790 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 565,534 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,777,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.76. 9,413,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,762,455. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

