Interactive Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 75,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $94.64. 3,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,118. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $492.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

