Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.33. 103,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

