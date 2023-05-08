International Business Machines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 63,080 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average volume of 38,118 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.40. 3,657,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,382. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

