International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 215 by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

ICAGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. 74,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,765. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

