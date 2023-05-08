InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.91. 161,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.50. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

