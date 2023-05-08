Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CFO Acquires $25,300.00 in Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Intevac Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,059. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.68. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IVAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Partner Cap Sec raised Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
Further Reading
