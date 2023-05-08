Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CFO Acquires $25,300.00 in Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,059. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.68. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Partner Cap Sec raised Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intevac Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intevac by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intevac by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

