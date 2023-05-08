Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,765 shares of company stock valued at $26,718,251 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.25. 471,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,093. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

