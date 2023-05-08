Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 161,373 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 130,460 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,362 shares of company stock worth $2,149,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,250,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

PLTR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,318,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,334,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

