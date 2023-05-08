IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $492.51 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $492.51 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

