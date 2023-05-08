IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $492.51 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $492.51 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001208 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009102 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
