IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 2,471 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in WestRock by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 889,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,577,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 808,239 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 17.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,255.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 599,204 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.18. 612,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,012. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

