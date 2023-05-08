IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 1,197 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.73. The company had a trading volume of 154,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $163.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,710. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

