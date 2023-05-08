IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.76. The company had a trading volume of 226,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,228. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.25. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

