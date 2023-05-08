IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Badger Meter by 2,987.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 150,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 129.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 198.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.58. The company had a trading volume of 42,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,701. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $139.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.05.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

