IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $6.69 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $169.52. The stock had a trading volume of 364,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,429. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

