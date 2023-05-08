IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up about 1.9% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.37. The stock had a trading volume of 135,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

