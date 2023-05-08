IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,800. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,596.62, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

