IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 27,863 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,621. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

